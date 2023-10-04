Cub Scout explore the Upstate

Cub Scouts from Pack 51 rest on a railroad car after touring Stumphouse Tunnel in Oconee County. In addition to the tunnel, the Cub Scouts and their families hiked to the bottom of Issaqueena Falls, explored the rest of the park and finished up with a picnic lunch. Pack 51 meets on Tuesday night, 7pm-8pm at Grace United Methodist Church in Pickens and youth can join the Pack if they are from ages 5 to 10. Please feel free to visit a meeting or if you need more information, please contact pickenstroop51@gmail.com.