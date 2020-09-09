Cyberattack disrupts SDPC online learning
EASLEY — With most students in the School District of Pickens County completing their schoolwork from home this week, the district was the target of an attack that disabled internet service on school and student devices on Tuesday.
According to a statement from district spokesman John Eby, the internet outage was caused by a DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack on the district’s web
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login