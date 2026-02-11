Daniel boys bash Pickens

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — Looking to remain unbeaten in Region 2-4A play, the Daniel High School boys basketball team hosted Pickens on Wednesday night.

A three-pointer gave the Blue Flame the game’s first points before the Lions mauled their county foe with a 31-2 run over the next 10 minutes of game action on their way to 60-37 win.

“It’s a whole lot easier to play defense when the ball is going into the basket on the other end,” Daniel head coach Ben Touchberry said. “The guys shot it well

