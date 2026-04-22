Daniel boys shutout rival Seneca

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — Looking to pick up the season sweep, the Daniel High School boys soccer team hosted rival Seneca on Tuesday night.

It took almost the entire first half for the Lions to get on the board but once they took the lead, they never surrendered it as they pulled out a 3-0 victory.

“They came out with a good game plan. So that’s why it took us 40 minutes to score,” Daniel head coach Thomas Izaguirre said. “We kind of talked at halftime about how to come off, and how to break them down and the goals came in.”

Both sides traded chances in the opening minutes with Daniel’s Micah Lartey and

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