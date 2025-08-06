Daniel football coach Stone placed on leave

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — School District of Pickens County officials confirmed last week that Daniel High School head football coach Chris Stone had been placed on paid administrative leave as the district conducts an investigation of the program following an alleged assault that happened at football camp last month.

“Because this is a personnel matter, we are unable to share

