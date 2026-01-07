Daniel girls bash Liberty

By Bru Nimmons

CENTRAL — Looking for its 10th consecutive win, the Daniel High School girls’ basketball team hosted county foe Liberty on Friday night.

The Lions took care of business in dominant fashion against the Red Devils with four players scoring double-digits in a 68-28 win.

“Liberty came out hard and played better defensively than the last time we saw them,” Daniel head coach Cosandar Griffin said after the win. “I thought we handled it well, eventually got going and I was happy to see us start scoring some buckets.”

Despite not being one of the double-digit scorers, Daniel junior guard Lila Mann lived up to her All-State billing with a stat-sheet stuffing

