Daniel girls take down Easley in PKs

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — After numerous close calls and 90 minutes of goalless action, the Daniel High School and Easley High School girls’ soccer teams needed penalty kicks on Thursday night to decide a winner.

With two of the best goalkeepers in the Upstate in their respective nets, Daniel all-state keeper Beth Anderson gave her team the upper hand with consecutive saves to clinch a 3-0 advantage in the penalty shootout.

“Our girls really took advantage of (their opportunities) in PKs,” Daniel head coach Chad Perry said. “Beth made some big saves, and we got the win. It’s a good momentum builder for

