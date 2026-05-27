Daniel student earns prestigous awards at Phoenix science fair

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Arjun Vir Jain, a student at D.W. Daniel High School in Clemson, South Carolina, earned two awards at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2026, held May 11–15 in Phoenix, Ariz.

ISEF is the world’s largest pre-college science and engineering competition, bringing together approximately 1,700 finalists from over 70 countries, regions, and territories.

Arjun’s project, “Sentinel AI: An LLM-Driven Framework for Real-Time Automated Outbreak Detection Using Doctor-Patient Conversations,” received a Category Award — Fourth Place in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics and the Non-Trivial Fellowship Scholarship, which provides a place in Non-Trivial’s selective summer research fellowship along with a project grant to support future research. Non-Trivial is a non-profit research You must be logged in to view this content.

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