Daniel tennis drops state title match

FLORENCE — The Daniel High School boys’ tennis team came up short of winning its first state championship since 1981 over the weekend, as it fell to Camden by a score of 5-1 on Saturday in the Class 3A state championship match in Florence.

The Lions (14-1), who have won the Class 3A Upper State title each of the last two years, got their lone win Saturday in doubles action from the duo of Nolan Garrett and Aiden Rollins, who won their match by scores of 6-3 and 6-2.

Daniel played for a state title for a second straight year despite losing four seniors from last season’s team. This year’s team featured only two seniors — and only one starter in captain Ian Burton — as first-year head coach Zaina Nait Omar feels the Lions are capable of a third