Day to retire after 41 years at SDPC

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — After a career spanning more than four decades of service to the School District of Pickens County, longtime East End Elementary School principal Tammy Day is set to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Day has 41 years of experience in education, all in the School District of Pickens County, and has served as East End’s principal since 2006.

“An Easley High School graduate, Day joined the Pickens County family as a teacher when she stepped into

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login