Delegation to hold meeting in Central

CENTRAL — The Pickens County Legislative Delegation will hold a pre-session public meeting at the Central Clemson Library located at 105 Commons Way on Monday, January 8. Reports from organizations and boards will be heard starting at 6 p.m. The floor will be opened for public comments directly after.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this meeting. Citizens will have an opportunity to ask questions and make comments to members of the Pickens County Legislative Delegation.

The Legislative Delegation consists of Senators Thomas C. Alexander and Rex Rice, and Representatives Davey Hiott, Neal A. Collins, Jerry Carter, Thomas Beach and Bill Whitmire.

For further information, please contact the Delegation Office at 850-7070