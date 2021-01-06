Demand for convalescent plasma triples as virus spreads

GREENVILLE — Amid the arrival of the long awaited COVID-19 vaccine, the demand for a well-known treatment for those battling the virus — convalescent plasma — has skyrocketed.

The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center, has seen the demand for this life-saving product triple in the past few months because of its effectiveness. TBC has played a crucial role in local convalescent plasma collection in its commitment to meet every community hospital’s need during the pandemic. However, the need for convalescent plasma continues to far outrun the

You must be logged in to view this content.