Dept. of Labor recovers $95k for IHOP cooks

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — An Easley IHOP location is one of three franchise locations that failed to pay overtime to cooks, according to the US Department of Labor.

A release from that agency issued April 2 said it recovered $95,095 in back wages for 33 cooks at three IHOP locations in both North and South Carolina that failed to pay overtime, as required by federal law.

The US Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found a

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