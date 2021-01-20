Despite hiccups, vaccine rollout gaining steam

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced early last week that anyone age 70 and older would be eligible to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as of last Wednesday, giving elderly residents a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

But the process has been a frustrating one for many, as there has been great demand for the limited number of doses of the

You must be logged in to view this content.