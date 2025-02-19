Devils clinch playoff spot with win over BMC

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Down leading scorer Kendrick Jackson, the Liberty High School boys’ basketball team hosted Brashier Middle College last Tuesday for Senior Night looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses and clinch a playoff spot.

While the Devils had some early issues initiating offense against the Bengal zone, senior Logan Smith (14 points) and junior Chris Mable (17 points) provided enough offense to help the Red Devils pull out a 55-49 win.

“I think we compete in the toughest region in 2A,” Liberty head coach Brenden Marcell said. “Any time you can come away with a win, no matter how many points it is, it’s a good win.”

After a tight first quarter that saw the Devils jump out to an 11-8 lead, the Bengals managed to battle back and the game with a pair of free throws from Andrew Hutchens. Mable took over from there for the Red Devils scoring seven straight points to help the Red Devils take a 24-14 lead at halftime.

“My thought process was to let the team do what they’re doing well and just play my part when they needed me to,” Mable said.

Mable and Smith continued to power the Red Devil attack keeping the Bengals at bay, but seven third quarter points from Hutchens cut the lead to 42-35 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bengal cut the lead back down to one in the final quarter only for Mable, Smith and Zachary Welborn to lead an 8-0 that helped put enough distance between the two teams leading to a 55-49 Liberty win.

“Winning short-handed definitely speaks volumes to our bench, depth and team character,” Marcell said. “I’m super proud of our group for getting this accomplished.”

The Red Devils were set to open the Class 2A playoffs on Tuesday at Fairfield Central with results unavailable at press time.