Devils down Greer Middle College for first region win

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Going over a month without a win, the Liberty girls’ basketball team looked to get back on track at home against Greer Middle College last Wednesday.

The Red Devils managed to do just that, overcoming a slow start offensively to drop the Blazers 45-25 and get back in the win column.

“It feels good,” Liberty senior forward Kaylie Pace said. “It feels like we’re finally working as a team and we’re starting to come together.”

“The girls played well tonight,” Liberty head coach Gregg Thomas added. “The

