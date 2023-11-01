Devils dropped by Wildcats in third round

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

NINETY SIX — Looking for their third consecutive trip to the Upper State championship, the Liberty Red Devil volleyball team travelled to Ninety Six High School last Wednesday to take on the Wildcats.

Despite back-and-forth battles throughout the match’s four sets, the Red Devils were unable to reclaim their spot in the upper state match,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login