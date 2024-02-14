Devils fall to Chesnee at Upper State

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CHESNEE — Falling behind 31-13 through nine weight classes, the Liberty wrestling team was in for an uphill battle against the Chesnee Eagles during the Class 2A Upper State championship on Feb. 7. The Red Devils managed to battle back but were unable to match the Eagles on the mat as they fell 36-30 to end their bid to repeat as state champions.

The Eagles got off to a strong start early getting first period pins at both 215 and heavyweight to get an early 12-0 advantage. Liberty battled right back with Alex Allison getting a third period pin at 106 and Jonah Pierce overcoming an injury for a major decision at 113 to cut the lead to 15-13.

Chesnee’s Ben Hefner picked up a 14-7 decision over

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login