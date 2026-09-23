Devils take down West-Oak to remain unbeaten in region

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

WESTMINSTER — Dropping the opening set against West-Oak on Sept. 15, the Liberty High School volleyball team knew it had to lock in if it wanted to remain atop the Region 1-2A standings.

The Red Devils did just that, finding their groove defensively, controlling the net and rolling through the rest of the match as they pulled out a 3-1 win over the Warriors.

“These girls really just don’t have any quit to them,” Liberty head coach Carla Simpson said after the win. “They have set goals for themselves, and they’re going

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