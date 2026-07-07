DEW: County unemployment rate rises in May

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — The unemployment rate in Pickens County saw an increase during the latest jobs report released in late June.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) reported that unemployment in the county went up from 3.5 percent in April to 4 percent in May.

The rise in unemployment comes just one month after Pickens County saw its jobless rate

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