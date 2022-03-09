DHEC: Livestock possibly exposed to rabid horse

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — A horse from Central tested positive for rabies last month, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The horse was from the Browning Road and Maw Bridge Road area and was in Georgia when it began showing symptoms, the release said.

The animal was submitted to Georgia’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing on Feb. 23 and was confirmed to have rabies

