DHS to honor past athletes

CENTRAL — Daniel High School will be honoring its prep-to-pro athletes in a big way at a ceremony at the school next month.

The D.W. Daniel High School athletic department announced the upcoming 2024 Lion Pride Jersey

Retirement Celebration, honoring the outstanding achievements of its esteemed athletes on Monday. The banquet, set to take place on May 18, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in the D.W. Daniel High School Gymnasium, promises to be an evening of celebration and recognition.

The event will pay tribute to multiple athletes in the Athletic Hall of Fame who have distinguished themselves by representing Daniel Athletics at the collegiate and professional levels. Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate the careers and contributions of these exceptional individuals.

Confirmed athletes scheduled to attend (subject to change) include Kevin Breedlove, Marq Cerqua, DeAndre Hopkins, Jarvis Jenkins, members of Kent Lawrence’s family, Shaq Lawson, Jim Sutherland, and DeShawn Williams. Although unable to attend, Carley Hoover’s family will be present to honor her in absentia.

Tommy Plumblee, athletic director at Daniel High School, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “Daniel High School has a proud tradition of athletes who have represented the school at the collegiate and professional level. The banquet will honor all Hall of Fame members who have participated in professional sports in their respective sport.”

In addition to the main program, a silent auction will be held during the event, offering attendees the opportunity to bid on exclusive items and experiences.

Tickets are now available on the athletic website at https://dhs.pickens.k12.sc.us/o/dhs/page/tickets. For inquiries or information about business sponsorships, please contact the Daniel High School Athletic Department office at 864-397-2917 or 864-397-2918.