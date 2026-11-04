Dinner, parade set to honor vets

LIBERTY — A weekend of gratitude and hometown pride will put military veterans in the Pickens County spotlight on Friday and Saturday, with an appreciation dinner in Liberty followed by a parade in downtown Easley.

As Veterans Day approaches, the two events will offer opportunities to recognize the men and women who have served in the nation’s armed forces.

The weekend will begin Saturday, Nov. 7, with a veterans appreciation dinner from 4-6 p.m. at Golden Creek Baptist Church, located at 477 Golden Creek Road in Liberty. The gathering will bring veterans together for a meal and fellowship in recognition of their service. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling (864) 810-7612.

The salute will continue Sunday, Nov. 8, when a veterans parade takes place at 3 p.m. on Northwest Main Street in Easley, in front of City Hall. Lineup will begin at 2 p.m. on West A Avenue behind the Easley police station. All veterans are encouraged to be in the parade.

Spectators can show their appreciation with a wave, a cheer and a heartfelt thank you to those who have worn the nation’s uniform.

Together, the events will carry a simple message into Veterans Day on Nov. 11: Military service deserves to be remembered, recognized and honored.



LIBERTY — A weekend of gratitude and hometown pride will put military veterans in the Pickens County spotlight on Friday and Saturday, with an appreciation dinner in Liberty followed by a parade in downtown Easley.

As Veterans Day approaches, the two events will offer opportunities to recognize the men and women who have served in the nation’s armed forces.

The weekend will begin Saturday, Nov. 7, with a veterans appreciation dinner from 4-6 p.m. at Golden Creek Baptist Church, located at 477 Golden Creek Road in Liberty. The gathering will bring veterans together for a meal and fellowship in recognition of their service. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling (864) 810-7612.

The salute will continue Sunday, Nov. 8, when a veterans parade takes place at 3 p.m. on Northwest Main Street in Easley, in front of City Hall. Lineup will begin at 2 p.m. on West A Avenue behind the Easley police station. All veterans are encouraged to be in the parade.

Spectators can show their appreciation with a wave, a cheer and a heartfelt thank you to those who have worn the nation’s uniform.

Together, the events will carry a simple message into Veterans Day on Nov. 11: Military service deserves to be remembered, recognized and honored.

For more information, visit goldencreekveterans.org.

For more information, visit goldencreekveterans.org.