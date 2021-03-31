District names first black principal since desegregation

Anderson-Murray to lead Forest Acres Elementary

EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County has selected Dr. Ashley Anderson-Murray as the new principal of Forest Acres Elementary School.

Anderson-Murray has led the school as interim principal since December, when former principal Darian Byrd became director of Pickens County Virtual Academy.

Anderson-Murray is the first African American to be named a principal in the school

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login