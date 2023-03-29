District names Nelson Project GO head

PICKENS — Jacob Nelson has been selected as the new director of the School District of Pickens County’s Project GO alternative education program.

School board trustees on Monday night approved superintendent Danny Merck’s recommendation to hire Nelson to replace current director James Adams, who is set to take over as the school district’s new director of student support and interventions at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“I am thrilled to announce that we have found an exceptional leader to head our district’s alternative

