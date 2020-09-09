District updates virus numbers

COUNTY — Only two of the School District of Pickens County’s more than 20 schools had no staff or students quarantined due to the threat of COVID-19 as of Friday.

Ambler Elementary and Dacusville Middle were the only schools in the county with no students or staff testing positive or quarantined, according to data posted on the district website.

The district reported Friday that eight staff members had

You must be logged in to view this content.