Do others respect your relationship with God?

The Christian and the non-Christian are supposed to be different. In fact, so different, the Bible says that once a person becomes spiritually transformed, they become an entirely new creation. This includes the potential for their minds to be renewed into a way of thinking that is much more in line with God than the natural world.

The born-again followers of Christ are considered His disciples, while those who have not yet had this spiritual experience remain in bondage, serving the dark side within their default

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login