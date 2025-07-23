Double first base to be utilized at Senior League World Series

EASLEY — To further enhance the safety and experience of its participants, the Little League® International Tournament Committee has approved the use of a double first base at all Little League Baseball and Softball Region and World Series tournaments in 2025.

“Safety has, and will always remain, a top priority for us at Little League and as we think about ways to continue to enhance our event each year, the addition of a double first base provides a great opportunity for us to increase safety while not impacting the experience of our participants,” said Dan Velte, Little League Vice President of Operations and International Tournament Director. “With the use of the double first base becoming more prevalent in both the high school and collegiate level, the use of a double first base has become quickly adapted into the game, and we look forward to the enhancements it will provide to our teams throughout the summer as part of our events.”

Guidelines for using the double first base,