Double murder suspect caught

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A man wanted in connection with the killings of two people in Mauldin last week was arrested over the weekend in Easley.

According to a release from the Mauldin Police Department, officers received a call at 6:34 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, for a welfare check at a home on Ashby Park Lane.

After arriving at the scene, officers found two people dead inside the home.

The next day, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office ruled both deaths as homicides,

