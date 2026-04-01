DPH confirms rabid skunks in Pickens County

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Public Health said a person and a horse in Pickens County were recently exposed to skunks that later tested positive for rabies in separate incidents.

A DPH release issued March 26 said a skunk found near Moorefield Memorial Highway and Belle Shoals Road in Pickens was submitted for testing to DPH’s laboratory on March 23 and was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

No people were known to have been exposed to the skunk, but a horse was exposed and will be quarantined as required by the S.C. Rabies Control Act, the release said.

Another skunk found near Davis Road and Gilstrap Drive in Liberty was submitted for

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