Dream Center opens coffeehouse in Easley

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A new coffeehouse in Easley will serve the community while helping to fund the work of the Dream Center.

A crowd turned out Monday to witness the ribbon-cutting ceremony and explore the menu of Higher Grounds Coffeehouse, located at 210 Fern St. in the old Southern Weaving property.

“We have the Dream Center Resale Stores, and all the money from the Resale Stores goes to support the

