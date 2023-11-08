Dream come true

YLA unveils wheelchair accessible swing in Pickens

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Almost a year removed from beginning work toward a fully wheelchair accessible swing at Pickens Doodle Park, law enforcement, elected officials, Youth Leadership Academy (YLA) students and staff, and other members of the community saw the fruit of the YLA’s labors at the ribbon-cutting for the swing last Friday.

“I’ve dreamed of this for a very long time,” wheelchair bound Pickens resident KG Powell said through tears. “I’m so thankful that it’s finally here and we get to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login