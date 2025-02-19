Drone, K-9 used to catch wanted man

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputies used a drone and a K-9 to take a wanted man into custody earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a home on Archery Club Road in Central in an effort to locate Charles Rodney Caldwell on Feb 8.

Caldwell had an active warrant for first-degree assault and battery, the release said.

According to the release, Caldwell fled from the back of the home into

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login