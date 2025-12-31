Drug investigation nets 14 arrests

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

COUNTY — More than a dozen people faces charges after undercover investigations by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Easley Police Department (EPD).

In a release issued Monday, PCSO Chief Deputy Brett Barwick said the sheriff’s office’s special operations and direct patrol units, along with SLED and the EPD, concluded several undercover drug operations throughout the county in December.

Those investigations led to the arrest of 14 people on 35 separate charges, he said.

“These investigations impacted all areas of Pickens County, the city of Easley, as well as Anderson

