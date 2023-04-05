Duzan’s dazzling effort moves Pickens atop region standings

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — With the Region I-4A lead on the line, the Pickens High School softball team hosted Greenwood last week looking to put itself in pole position heading into the final month of the regular season.

Thanks to the stellar play of freshman Sophie Duzan in the batter’s box and in the circle, the Blue Flame were able to hang on to beat the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login