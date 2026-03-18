Earnhardt plugs effort to save local speedway

By Mike Pulley

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced on social media Thursday that he would bring his zMAX CARS Tour, a NASCAR short-track series, to the historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway in Easley if it’s saved.

Earnhardt’s post on X (formerly Twitter) was the second major boost in less than a week in the effort to save and reopen the racetrack. On March 9, the Pickens County

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