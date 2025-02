By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley’s Bargain Hunt store is set to close by the end of the month.

The entire Bargain Hunt chain will cease operations, and “going out of business” sales have already begun, according to a news release issued last week by Hilco Consumer — Retail, which is co-managing the sales along with Gordon Brothers

