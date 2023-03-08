Easley boys finish 2nd in state tournament

Led by head coach Eugene Jolley, the Easley Parks and Recreation Department’s 14U boys’ basketball all-star team participated recently in the 2023 South Carolina Athletic Programs (SCAP) basketball tournament in Pickens. The boys started the weekend off strong with a 43-23 win against East Columbia in the first round on Saturday. The victory sent them to the second round, where they fell to Florence, 40-10, but the boys were able to move to the consolation bracket, where they beat Charleston Peninsula 52-44. The boys moved on to the championship game on Sunday with a rematch against Florence. Despite playing hard, they came up short once again, falling 47-32 to end their season.