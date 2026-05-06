Easley bridge to close for rehab work

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The bridge over the Saluda River on S.C. Highway 124 is expected to be closed for nearly two weeks for rehab work.

The bridge on Old Easley Highway will close on Thursday, May 7.

In a news release issued last August, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said the bridge will undergo repairs “in an effort to remove current load restrictions, increase safety, and

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