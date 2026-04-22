Easley Chamber celebrates 2025 achievements

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce had a year of growth in 2025.

During the chamber’s annual meeting and awards luncheon on March 19, Suzanne Flaugher offered a look back at the past year’s achievements. The branch executive of the Easley YMCA, Flaugher served as the chamber’s 2025 board chair.

Last year saw a focus on new memberships

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