Easley Chamber celebrates 2025 achievements
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — The Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce had a year of growth in 2025.
During the chamber’s annual meeting and awards luncheon on March 19, Suzanne Flaugher offered a look back at the past year’s achievements. The branch executive of the Easley YMCA, Flaugher served as the chamber’s 2025 board chair.
Last year saw a focus on new memberships
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