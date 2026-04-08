Easley Chamber expands to Liberty

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated its first major expansion in nearly 20 years.

Executive Director Brian Swords made a special announcement during the Chamber’s 78th Annual Meeting & Awards Celebration on March 19.

“Over the past six to eight months, our board has been working closely together to identify opportunities for strategic growth—both in the programs we offer and in the communities we serve

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