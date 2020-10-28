Easley coming back from impact of virus

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The city of Easley is recovering from the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city administrator Stephen Steese.

Steese and other city officials spoke at the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event, held virtually on Oct. 16.

The previous fiscal year “actually ended up being a really great year for the city,” Steese said.

“It was one of the best budget years we’ve ever had,” he said. “We saw lots of increases in revenues and growth throughout the city. All of that

You must be logged in to view this content.