Easley council member Moore dies at age 73

EASLEY — A special election will be held in an Easley ward in April to fill the seat of an Easley city councilman who died last week.

Easley City Councilman Terry Moore passed away on Jan. 30. He was 73.

Moore was retired from the Easley Police Department.

Moore represented Ward 4 on Easley City Council and was elected to his third term in November 2021.

A special election will be held on April 25 to fill the unexpired term on Ward 4, according to the Pickens County Board of Voter

