Easley girls win first playoff game since ‘05, fall in round 2

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — When Ivan Raymond took over an Easley High School girls’ basketball program that had gone 10-86 over the previous five years in May 2019, playoff basketball must have seemed like a distant dream to the Green Wave.

Last Wednesday night, that dream became a reality as the Easley girls took on Eastside in their first playoff game in 15 years, thrashing the Eagles in a 57-38 win.

“We knew this was big for our girls,” Raymond said of the Green Wave’s playoff win. “They’ve worked so hard. They spend five days a week either lifting or in the gym. The commitment they made didn’t show in year one, didn’t show in year two, but they kept going and now it’s showing.”

Easley senior forward Kylie Nabors has seen the program move from the doldrums to where it is now and attributes the change to the hard work of her teammates and their head coach.

“It’s turned around a lot, and a lot of that credit goes to Coach Raymond,” Nabors said. “He’s put

