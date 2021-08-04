Easley impact fees set to start next January

EASLEY — Easley City Council members voted recently to charge impact fees on new development, implementing an eventual charge of $3,340 per new house that council members say will help the city deal with growth.

Council passed second reading of the impact fee ordinance during its July 12 meeting, with the fees set to begin with a phased approach next January.

Mayor Butch Womack said city officials and staff “have really worked diligently over the last year and a half” to develop the proposed impact fees, the first of their kind in the Upstate.

Interim city administrator Tommy Holcombe said the impact fees are a one-time payment for growth and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login