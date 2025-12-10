Easley man charged with exploitation

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man faces nearly a dozen charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said last week.

Benjamin Hoyt Graham, 48, was arrested on Nov. 21, Wilson said in a release issued Dec. 2.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Graham, he said.

Wilson said Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators with the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login