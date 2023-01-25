Easley man faces charges after fight with deputies

EASLEY — An Easley man faces multiple charges, including resisting arrest, after an altercation with deputies earlier this month.

According to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office release, deputies with the agency’s Community Action Team responded to an Easley home on Jan. 18 in search of Jeremy Charles Moore, who was wanted for outstanding arrest warrants.

Upon arrival, deputies saw Moore standing in the doorway of an outbuilding on the property, the release said.

