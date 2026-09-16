Easley man killed on I-26
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COLUMBIA — An Easley man died last week after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 26 in the Columbia area.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as Robert Edward Dove, 42, of Easley.
In a release issued Sept.9, Fisher said Dove was walking in the roadway on I-26 westbound at mile marker 105, located in the Columbia area of
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