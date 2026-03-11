Easley man to serve one day in jail after plea

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man was sentenced to just one day in jail after pleading guilty to assault.

Emmanuel Jahu Gilstrap was initially charged in 2023 with committing or attempting lewd act upon a child under 16, a charge stemming from incidents alleged to have occurred between Jan 1, 1991 and Dec 31, 1993, according to an Easley Police Department warrant.

The case was disposed last month.

Gilstrap pleaded guilty to assault and battery second degree. He entered an Alford plea. According to the

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