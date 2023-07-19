Easley names new administrator

EASLEY — The current utilities director for the city of Camden will become Easley’s new city administrator.

In a release issued Friday, Easley officials announced the hiring of Tom Couch. City council approved Couch’s hiring in a special called meeting the previous day.

“Easley is a place unlike any other to work and live, beaming with citizens who are sincerely passionate about our city,” Easley Mayor Butch Womack said in the release. “City council took the task of choosing a new city administrator very seriously, as it was important to find an administrator

